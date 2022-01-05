STORM WATCHWinter Weather Advisory In Effect For Most Of Tri-State Area
By CBSNewYork Team
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Several New Jersey schools have delayed openings Wednesday due to weather.

Freezing rain made for slick driving conditions overnight.

Parsippany schools are closed for the day because of “unsafe road conditions.”

The following school districts have delays:

  • Bloomingdale
  • Madison
  • Morris Plains
  • Morristown
  • Pequannock Township
  • Pompton Lakes
  • Roxbury
  • Wayne

In Connecticut, Stamford public schools are closed.

In New York, Scarsdale public schools have a two-hour delay.

Please check with your school for the latest.

