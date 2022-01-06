BUFFALO, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — Workers at a Starbucks in Buffalo, New York walked off the job in protest.
The employees said they've been short-staffed due to COVID and argued the company isn't taking the Omicron variant seriously.
About one-third of the store's staff are reportedly out due to COVID-related issues.
The workers said they won't return until there are adequate staffing levels.
In December, workers at the Buffalo location became the first in the country to vote to unionize.