By CBSNewYork Team
MLB, New York Mets

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — The Mets open their season in 84 days, but already former general manager Zack Scott has won a big victory.

A judge in White Plains found Scott not guilty on all criminal charges stemming from an August DWI arrest.

Attorney Bruce Bendish said police bodycam video convinced the judge that Scott was not intoxicated or impaired.

The charge prompted the Mets to fire Scott.

“He has a good reputation in the baseball community. He’s well respected. So, I’m very confident that after hearing this verdict he’ll be able to start again his career,” Bendish said.

In a statement, Scott thanked the Mets for his brief time with the team, and apologized for bad choices that led to his arrest.

