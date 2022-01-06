Former Mets GM Zack Scott Found Not Guilty Of DWI The Mets open their season in 84 days, but already former general manager Zack Scott has won a big victory.

Irving Helps Nets Charge Past Pacers In His Season DebutIrving is ineligible to play home games because he is not vaccinated as mandated in New York City, and the Nets had decided against allowing him to just play road games for most of the season. But they changed their mind last month and were glad they did Wednesday, when Irving helped them charge back from a 19-point deficit.