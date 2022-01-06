NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — If you live in the city and still have a Christmas tree drying out in your apartment, it’s not too late to put it to good use.
Mulchfest 2022 is on and runs through this weekend.
There are 74 drop-off sites across the five boroughs, including parks and green thumb gardens.
At select sites this weekend, New Yorkers can help feed trees into the chipper and bring a bag of mulch home.
The sanitation and parks departments have been collecting and mulching trees for more than 20 years.