Storm TimelineSnowstorm Set To Impact Our Area Thursday Night-Friday Morning; Here's What To Expect And When
CBSN New YorkWatch Now
By CBSNewYork Team
Filed Under:Christmas Trees, Local TV, MulchFest

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — If you live in the city and still have a Christmas tree drying out in your apartment, it’s not too late to put it to good use.

Mulchfest 2022 is on and runs through this weekend.

There are 74 drop-off sites across the five boroughs, including parks and green thumb gardens.

At select sites this weekend, New Yorkers can help feed trees into the chipper and bring a bag of mulch home.

The sanitation and parks departments have been collecting and mulching trees for more than 20 years.

CBSNewYork Team