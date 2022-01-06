Storm TimelineSnowstorm Set To Impact Our Area Thursday Night-Friday Morning; Here's What To Expect And When
By CBSNewYork Team
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — The NYPD is trying to find a man suspected of inappropriately touching a 16-year-old girl on the subway.

The alleged incident happened on a southbound 6 train approaching the 51st Street station on Dec. 16 around 8 a.m.

According to police, the man was sitting next to the teen when he touched her right buttocks and thigh and tried to touch her groin.

The teen was not hurt and moved to another part of the train.

The man exited at 51st Street, police said.

Anyone with any information is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.

CBSNewYork Team