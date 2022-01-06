NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Ushering in a new era of state-city cooperation, Gov. Kathy Hochul and Mayor Eric Adams on Thursday announced a new plan to get the homeless off the subways and a creative way to put more cops in the transit system.

As CBS2’s Marcia Kramer reported, the mayor and police commissioner have ordered officers to actually ride the trains.

At the Fulton Street subway station a man played the xylophone as cops patrolled the platforms, did visual inspections and K-9 units added their expertise to the new public safety plan.

The governor will provide teams of trained mental health professionals to get the homeless off the subways.

“These are medical professionals, they’re social workers, outreach people … who understand the very deep human needs that lead people to need more more help than they’re getting,” Hochul said.

That will free up cops to focus on public safety, with Adams, a former transit cop who patrolled the Fulton Street station, announcing an innovation plan to get hundreds more cops patrolling the transit system. He called it “Omnipresence.”

“Omnipresence is the key. People feel as though the system is not safe because they don’t see their officers,” Adams said.

We see NYC subways as not just transportation, but a neighborhood unto itself. Today, with @NYCMayor Adams and @GovKathyHochul, we announced a new plan bringing additional NYPD officers to lines and stations ensuring everybody is safe. That’s our job — and we’re getting it done! pic.twitter.com/S3vJoeUEn3 — Commissioner Sewell (@NYPDPC) January 6, 2022

It’s a two-pronged plan. Hundreds of desk officers and patrol cops in radio cars will be ordered to make visual inspections of subway stations in their sectors.

“When a police officer is not responding to a call of service, we’re telling that officer, instead of sending your RMP, you’re going into the subway system in your sector,” Adams said. “There’s no longer a separation between the subway system and the streets above.”

With the patrol cops inspecting the platforms, transit cops will be free to ride the trains and interact with passengers.

“That’s smartly using your police resources,” Adams said.

“We’re gonna talk to them, say ‘Good morning,’ say ‘How are you? How is your day going?’ and actually listening for the answer,” NYPD Commissioner Keechant Sewell added.

The governor and the mayor said this is all about economic recovery. People are not going to stop working remotely if they don’t feel safe taking the subway.

Transport Workers Union President Tony Utano praised the plan, saying the mayor and the governor “are giving the issue of public safety in the transit system the focus and attention that’s required.”