NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — The Department of Sanitation has issued a snow alert starting on Thursday at 7 p.m.
Mayor Eric Adams said crews will be ready to keep the roads clear.
“With my Department of Sanitation commissioner and deputy commissioner and they are ready. These guys are professionals. They can move the snow and get our city up and operating, and we’re going to be ready for this storm,” Adams said.
In New Jersey, Gov. Phil Murphy will hold a press conference at 4:15 p.m. to talk about storm preparations.
You can watch it on CBSNewYork.com.