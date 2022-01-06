NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Police are searching for a man accused in a violent robbery spree in which he appeared to target seniors in Washington Heights and the Bronx.
Investigators said the man struck at least six times between October and December last year.

Surveillance video from a Dec. 26 incident in the Mott Haven section shows the suspect snatching an 85-year-old woman’s purse and causing her to fall to the ground.
Police said the woman was hospitalized with a hip injury.
Anyone with any information is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.