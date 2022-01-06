NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Omicron cases continue to rise across the Tri-State Area.
Right now, the COVID positivity rate across New York state is 22.3%. In New Jersey, it’s 39.05%, and in Connecticut, it’s 22.8%.
Unfortunately, the number of COVID deaths is also starting to rise. In New York, there were 130 confirmed deaths Thursday. In New Jersey, there were 106, and in Connecticut, there were 121.
