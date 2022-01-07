Breaking NewsLegendary Actor Sidney Poitier Dies At 94, CBS Los Angeles Reports
Additional Concerts Could Be Announced At A Later TimeBy CBSNewYork Team
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Iconic rock band Bon Jovi announced its 2022 tour dates Friday without any concerts planned in New Jersey.

The band, which was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2018, was formed in the Garden State.

Lead singer Jon Bon Jovi was born in Perth Amboy and grew up in Sayreville.

The tour starts April 1 in Omaha with future performances in St. Paul, Milwaukee, Charlotte, Raleigh, Greenville, Savannah, Tampa, Ft. Lauderdale, Indianapolis, St. Louis, Austin, Houston, Dallas and Nashville.

Additional concerts could be announced at a later time.

