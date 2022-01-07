EAST BRUNSWICK, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — Gov. Phil Murphy has declared a state of emergency in New Jersey as several inches of snow are expected in many parts of the state, making for a dangerous morning commute.

There is a commercial vehicle ban on most of the major interstates, but not along the New Jersey Turnpike, CBS2’s Natalie Duddridge reported Friday.

While Murphy declared a state of emergency, the National Weather Service issued winter storm warnings or advisories in all 21 counties.

State offices are operating on a delayed opening at 11 a.m. Many schools announced snow days or other schedule changes.

Overnight, communities were preparing. The Essex County Department of Public Safety said it had more than 200 trucks out to make sure roads are clear.

Wind gusts could contribute to the hazardous road conditions. As Gov. Murphy said, the combination of wind and snow could lead to power outages.

“Please understand that utility crews may not be able to get up on a bucket safely to fix a line in the midst strong gusts,” Murphy said.

“Please give yourself plenty of time to not only clear your car or have any snow and ice so that doesn’t fly off and hit somebody else. But give yourself plenty of time, and more so distance when you’re driving between vehicles,” said Monmouth County Sheriff Shaun Golden.

Officials also said to stay home and off the roads if you can.

