NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — New York City officials are urging commuters to use mass transit and stay off the roads Friday morning due to the snow.

Hundreds of city crews were out salting the roads overnight to prepare for the storm and signs on the West Side Highway flashed warnings to alert drivers, CBS2’s John Dias reported.

“Travel conditions for Friday morning are going to be messy and they may be dangerous,” said Christina Farrell from the NYC Emergency Management Department.

The MTA posted pictures on Twitter of its “snow-fighting fleet” that’s working to keep riders safe.

The Department of Sanitation prepared for at least two inches of snow and said it would deploy its fleet of 1,600 plows.

Crews are working 12-hour shifts — about 20% of workers are out due to COVID.

“We are definitely preparing on the Department of Sanitation’s level for a pretty decent storm, not because of the depths, we’ve seen 3-6 inches in New York City before. It’s the timing of the event,” said DSNY Commissioner Edward Grayson.

Queens and Staten Island were getting hit hardest, Grayson said.

Most of Manhattan is dealing with 1-3 inches of snow.

