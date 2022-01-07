CBSN New YorkWatch Now
By CBSNewYork Team
Filed Under:Local TV, New York, NYPD, Pelham Bay Park, The Bronx

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — An empty NYPD patrol car burst into flames Thursday night in the Bronx.

The department tweeted a picture of the charred car.

It happened at the Pelham Bay Park station near Westchester Avenue around 10:30 p.m.

Police say two officers found the patrol car engulfed in flames after they returned from inspecting the 6 train station.

The officers quickly put out the fire. No one was hurt.

They’re investigating it as possible arson.

