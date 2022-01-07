NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — An empty NYPD patrol car burst into flames Thursday night in the Bronx.
The department tweeted a picture of the charred car.
Our @NYPDDetectives are investigating this crime. If you have ANY information regarding this arson, contact @NYPDTips at 800-577-TIPS. All calls are anonymous.
— NYPD NEWS (@NYPDnews) January 7, 2022
It happened at the Pelham Bay Park station near Westchester Avenue around 10:30 p.m.
Police say two officers found the patrol car engulfed in flames after they returned from inspecting the 6 train station.
The officers quickly put out the fire. No one was hurt.MORE NEWS: Legendary Actor Sidney Poitier Dies At 94
They’re investigating it as possible arson.