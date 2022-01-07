CBSN New YorkWatch Now
By CBSNewYork Team
Filed Under:Coronavirus, COVID, COVID-19, Kathy Hochul, Local TV, New York

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork)Gov. Kathy Hochul announced Friday a booster mandate for health care workers.

There is no test-out option but workers can have a medical exemption.

Hochul said workers should get the booster within two weeks of eligibility, which is five months after being fully vaccinated.

The governor also announced new rules for people visiting nursing homes. Visitors must use surgical masks and have a negative test within 24 hours of visiting.

