NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Gov. Kathy Hochul announced Friday a booster mandate for health care workers.
There is no test-out option but workers can have a medical exemption.READ MORE: NYC COVID Hospitalizations On The Rise As Doctors Grow More Concerned About 'Flurona' Trend
Hochul said workers should get the booster within two weeks of eligibility, which is five months after being fully vaccinated.READ MORE: Some NYC, Long Island COVID-19 Testing, Vaccination Sites Delay Opening Friday Due To Snow Storm
Watch: Gov. Hochul Outlines New COVID Policies
The governor also announced new rules for people visiting nursing homes. Visitors must use surgical masks and have a negative test within 24 hours of visiting.MORE NEWS: COVID Deaths Starting To Rise Across Tri-State Area Along With Positivity Rates
