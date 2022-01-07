CBSN New YorkWatch Now
By CBSNewYork Team
Filed Under:Flight Delays, Local TV

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Flight cancellations and delays are affecting the entire country Friday.

At Newark Liberty International Airport, there were 240 cancellations.

READ MORE: Forcible Touching Charge Dismissed Against Former Gov. Andrew Cuomo

At John F. Kennedy International Airport, there were 227.

READ MORE: Legendary Actor Sidney Poitier Dies At 94

And at LaGuardia Airport, there 339 cancellations.

MORE NEWS: Photos: Remembering Sidney Poitier Through The Years

More than 2,400 flights were canceled as of noon Friday.

CBSNewYork Team