NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Flight cancellations and delays are affecting the entire country Friday.
At Newark Liberty International Airport, there were 240 cancellations.READ MORE: Forcible Touching Charge Dismissed Against Former Gov. Andrew Cuomo
At John F. Kennedy International Airport, there were 227.READ MORE: Legendary Actor Sidney Poitier Dies At 94
And at LaGuardia Airport, there 339 cancellations.MORE NEWS: Photos: Remembering Sidney Poitier Through The Years
More than 2,400 flights were canceled as of noon Friday.