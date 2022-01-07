PORT CHESTER, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — The winter storm made for a tough morning Friday as communities north of New York City scrambled to clear the snow. Luckily, the tough conditions didn’t last.

Port Chester, for example, recorded more than seven inches of snow, but Boston Post Road was clear by noon, CBS2’s Tony Aiello reported.

An impressive amount of snow in suburban Rye Brook was followed by an impressive clearing of the roads.

“This was a good storm. It comes overnight, and by the time the morning commute comes, the highway crews are out and able to get to the roads,” said Rye Brook Police Chief Gregory Austin.

Good morning from New Rochelle. 5 inch blanket of fresh snow. #ThereWillBeShoveling @CBSNewYork pic.twitter.com/U2wOyT7PC0 — Tony Aiello (@AielloTV) January 7, 2022

Major thoroughfares were passable for those who hit the road early, but that doesn’t mean everyone was able to avoid danger.

Several tractor-trailer accidents shut down lanes on I-95 in southwestern Connecticut, snarling traffic before the sun came up.

Southbound mess on I-95 near the Greenwich/Stamford border. First responders assisting multiple trucks that either spun out or got stuck. @CBSNewYork @WFSBnews pic.twitter.com/nxFdIv4uD3 — Tony Aiello (@AielloTV) January 7, 2022

“Stuck! You cannot move anywhere,” one driver said.

“Messy, messy,” said another.

An average January brings 8″ of snow to this part of the region. Most took this first storm of the season in stride.

“We haven’t really got much so, you know, you can dodge a bullet here and there,” said Scott McLeod.

Snow! How does your backyard look this morning? And checkout the yardstick measurement 👀⬇️❄️ pic.twitter.com/8cywHuQ24y — Tony Aiello (@AielloTV) January 7, 2022

Connecticut suburbs were blanketed in white, including 8″ of snow recorded in Norwalk. As snow goes, it wasn’t particularly difficult to clear, especially with a handy snow blower.

Hilly terrain and multiple dead end streets make Yonkers the most challenging suburb when it comes to clearing snow, but public works crews were doing their best in New York’s third largest city.

DPW crews across the northern suburbs were able to get the job done despite some workers being out due to COVID. They breathed a sigh of relief because this storm was just a punch, not a knockout.