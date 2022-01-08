CBSN New YorkWatch Now
By CBSNewYork Team
Filed Under:Boston, Local TV, New York, New York City, Times Square

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — One woman is advertising her daughter’s single status in a place where millions of people will see it: Times Square.

There, you’ll see a billboard that reads “Date My Daughter” with a picture of Boston resident Molly Davis.

READ MORE: Manhattan DA Alvin Bragg Discuses Justice Reform & Plan To Stop Prosecuting Certain Crimes At National Action Network

“I had that moment of, oh my gosh, like, what are people going to think about this?” Davis said.

READ MORE: Online Sports Betting Officially Begins In New York State

Molly’s mother, Beth, was diagnosed a second time with breast cancer that has since spread to her bones. She hopes to find her daughter a life partner before she dies.

“I’m really hoping that Molly finds a man who has this lovely family so that when I’m gone, she still has a nice, loving family,” Beth Davis said.

MORE NEWS: Firefighter Hurt In 4-Alarm Fire At Bronx Apartment Building

The billboard will be up until Jan. 25.

CBSNewYork Team