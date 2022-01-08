NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — One woman is advertising her daughter’s single status in a place where millions of people will see it: Times Square.
There, you'll see a billboard that reads "Date My Daughter" with a picture of Boston resident Molly Davis.
"I had that moment of, oh my gosh, like, what are people going to think about this?" Davis said.
Molly’s mother, Beth, was diagnosed a second time with breast cancer that has since spread to her bones. She hopes to find her daughter a life partner before she dies.
"I'm really hoping that Molly finds a man who has this lovely family so that when I'm gone, she still has a nice, loving family," Beth Davis said.
The billboard will be up until Jan. 25.