HEMPSTEAD, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — There was a push Saturday to get kids tested for COVID on Long Island.
The Hempstead Union Free School District handed out at-home test kits to families. They could pick them up at five sites across the village, including a drive-thru at the ABGS Middle School on Greenwich Street.READ MORE: Commercial Vehicles Restricted From New Jersey Highways Due To Expected Ice
Parents had to show a form listing their child’s school and ID number.READ MORE: Online Sports Betting Officially Begins In New York State
“You save time being able to drive up and get the at-home kit, and that’s to make sure the kids are tested to make sure they keep themselves and others safe as well,” one person said.
“If parents can test their child before they come to school, then it will stop the spread in schools for our teachers and our staff and for their classmates,” said James Clark, assistant superintendent of Hempstead schools.MORE NEWS: New Jersey COVID Hospitalizations Reach Highest Rate Since April 2020
Hempstead says it had 6,000 at-home test kits on hand to distribute to parents.