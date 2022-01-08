NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A deadly car crash in Queens is under investigation.
It happened just after 4 a.m. Saturday in Jamaica.
Police say a black Honda slammed into a street pole, crushing the car's front end.
A female passenger died, and four people in the back seat suffered serious injuries but are expected to be OK.
The 23-year-old driver of the car was arrested, but no word on what charges they might face.