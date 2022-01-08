NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg is discussing his plan to fight crime in the city, which has drawn criticism from police unions.

As CBS2’s Natalie Duddridge reported, Bragg spoke Saturday morning at the National Action Network in Harlem.

“We have to invest in our communities. We’ve lived through the eighties, we’ve lived through the present. Gun crime is on the rise, domestic violence is on the rise, you’ve got sexual assaults. That’s what’s going on with our status quo. So we know we need a change to address that,” Bragg said Saturday.

Last week, Bragg sent a memo outlining new bail, charging, plea and sentencing policies which he said will make the city safer.

“You go back 35 years, you saw sort of increased incarceration with not necessarily leading to public safety benefits, and then the most recent chapter in our city, pre-pandemic, of incarceration and crime both decreasing. That’s what we have to get back to,” said Bragg.

Bragg said his office will no longer prosecute crimes like marijuana misdemeanors, prostitution and fare evasion.

He said longer sentences do not deter crime or make society safer. He also advised “lesser charges for some low level drug offenders and for some burglaries.”

In low-level store robberies, Bragg supports lesser charges if a suspect “displays a dangerous instrument but does not create a genuine risk of physical harm.”

Bragg said the changes will give attorneys more time to prosecute violent offenses.

“I had a shootout on my block a month ago. We need to be focused on that,” Bragg said last week.

The reforms have drawn criticism from the Police Benevolent Association, which said in a statement it has “serious concerns about the message these types of policies send to both police officers and criminals.”

Some fear the effects they could have the people who live or work in Manhattan.

“There’s nothing wrong with saying you want to decrease the amount of people in our prisons,” said City Councilmember Joe Borelli. “There is nothing wrong with saying you want to exercise stronger discretion in who we send to prison. But there are some people out there who are committing violent felonies.”

Mayor Eric Adams said he will analyze Bragg’s plans and convene a meeting between lawmakers, DA’s and law enforcement to hash it out.

Bragg has said he also wants to invest more in programs that keep offenders out of jail.