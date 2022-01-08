NORTH BERGEN, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — New Jersey’s North Bergen Police Department is mourning the loss of one of their own.
Officer Julio Noriega died Saturday morning in a car crash.READ MORE: 61-Year-Old Asian Man Brutally Beaten In East Harlem Dies From Injuries Months Later
Police say the off-duty officer rear-ended a garbage truck on Tonnelle Avenue near 41st Street while he was on his way to work.
READ MORE: Manhattan DA Alvin Bragg Discuses Justice Reform & Plan To Stop Prosecuting Certain Crimes At National Action Network
It is with great sadness and heavy hearts that we announce the death of Officer Julio Luis Noriega #170 who succumbed to his injuries earlier this morning as a result of a serious motor vehicle accident. Please pray for Julio’s family and his dear friends during this difficult pic.twitter.com/VBXT7SIKpC
— North Bergen Police (@nbpolice) January 8, 2022
Strangers pulled the unconscious officer from his burning car.
He was taken to Jersey City Medical Center, where he died.MORE NEWS: Suspect Under Arrest Following Deadly Stabbing In Elmhurst, Queens
The accident is now under investigation.