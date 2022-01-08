CBSN New YorkWatch Now
By CBSNewYork Team
NORTH BERGEN, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — New Jersey’s North Bergen Police Department is mourning the loss of one of their own.

Officer Julio Noriega died Saturday morning in a car crash.

Police say the off-duty officer rear-ended a garbage truck on Tonnelle Avenue near 41st Street while he was on his way to work.

Strangers pulled the unconscious officer from his burning car.

He was taken to Jersey City Medical Center, where he died.

The accident is now under investigation.

