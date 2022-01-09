By Matt DeLucia, CBS2 Meteorologist/Weather Producer

While temps will be gradually climbing above freezing through the day, you’ll still want to use caution north and west of the city.

Freezing rain has been occurring this morning and will continue into the afternoon. A Winter Weather Advisory remains in effect and will expire from south to north as the threat passes. For the city, expect showers with late-day highs in the low 40s.

Any lingering rain will push off the coast before midnight and things dry out overnight. Watch for black ice with temps falling below freezing, into the upper 20s around NYC and the teens farther to the northwest.

We’re back in the freezer starting Monday with temps struggling to reach the freezing mark. Wind chills will be in the teens. Skies overall will be brighter, but a few spotty snow showers can’t be ruled out.

The true arctic air settles in for Tuesday with highs only in the teens and low 20s. It’ll feel like below zero for many waking up, and wind chills will stay in the teens all day.

Stay warm!