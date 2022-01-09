NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Nineteen people were killed, including nine children, in a five-alarm fire at a Bronx apartment building Sunday, FDNY officials said.

More than 60 people were hurt in the blaze at 333 East 181st St. in the Tremont section of the borough.

“This is a horrific, horrific painful moment for the city of New York,” Mayor Eric Adams said. “The impact of this fire is going to really bring a level of just pain and despair in our city. The numbers are horrific.”

Adams went on to say the tragedy is being felt by “the men and women that live here, not only in the Bronx, but throughout this city. This is going to be one of the worst fires that we have witnessed during modern times here in the city of New York.”

“The last time we had a loss of life that was maybe this horrific was the Happyland fire, which was over 30 years ago, also here in the Bronx,” FDNY Commissioner Daniel Nigro said.

According to officials, 200 firefighters responded after the fire started on the second or third floor around 11 a.m. Smoke traveled up to the 19th floor. Thirty-two people were transported to five hospitals, with the majority of the victims suffering from severe smoke inhalation, Nigro said.

“This smoke extended the entire height of the building, completely unusual,” Nigro said. “Members found victims on every floor in stairwells and were taking them out in cardiac and respiratory arrest.”

The cause of fire not yet known, but Nigro said, “What I do know, and we’ve stressed this over and over, the door to that apartment was left open, causing the fire to spread and the smoke to spread, which is always a problem for us.”

Nigro said, as evidenced by the broken windows in the building, “This fire took its toll on the city.”

“We are going to do everything we can to bring services on the ground here, to give the people the assistance that they need, as we all recover from the trauma that we are witnessing here in the buildings behind us,” Adams added.

