By CBSNewYork Team
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Dozens are hurt and approximately 200 firefighters are on the scene of a large fire at a Bronx apartment building Sunday, the FDNY said.

More than 60 people were believed to be hurt, including 32 with life-threatening injuries, in the fire at 333 East 181st Street.

According to officials, the fire spread from the second or third floor up to the 19th.

