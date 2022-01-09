NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Dozens are hurt and approximately 200 firefighters are on the scene of a large fire at a Bronx apartment building Sunday, the FDNY said.
More than 60 people were believed to be hurt, including 32 with life-threatening injuries, in the fire at 333 East 181st Street.
According to officials, the fire spread from the second or third floor up to the 19th.
Approximately 200 FDNY members are operating on scene of a 5-alarm fire at 333 East 181 Street in the Bronx. There are currently 31 serious injuries to civilians. pic.twitter.com/yrTYwOfonH
— FDNY (@FDNY) January 9, 2022
