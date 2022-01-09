CBSN New YorkWatch Now
TRENTON, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — New Jersey is gearing up for rough driving conditions Sunday.

The Department of Transportation is restricting commercial vehicles from several highways across the state beginning 2 a.m. Sunday due to expected ice.

The following highways are affected:

  • I-78, entire length from the Pennsylvania border to I-95 (New Jersey Turnpike)
  • I-80, entire length from the Pennsylvania border to I-95 (New Jersey Turnpike)
  • I-280, entire length from I-80 to I-95 (New Jersey Turnpike)
  • I-287, entire length from NJ Route 440 to the New York State border
  • NJ Route 440, from the Outerbridge Crossing to I-287

The restrictions do not include the New Jersey Turnpike, Garden State Parkway or Atlantic City Expressway.

The commercial vehicle travel restriction applies to:

  • All tractor trailers
  • Empty straight CDL-weighted trucks
  • Passenger vehicles pulling trailers
  • Recreational vehicles
  • Motorcycles

Anyone already on roads when the ban starts is asked to pull into a truck stop until road crews can clear the highways.

For more details, click here.

