TRENTON, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — New Jersey is gearing up for rough driving conditions Sunday.
The Department of Transportation is restricting commercial vehicles from several highways across the state beginning 2 a.m. Sunday due to expected ice.READ MORE: CBS2 Weather Headlines: Freezing Rain Continues Into Sunday Afternoon, Watch For Black Ice!
The following highways are affected:
- I-78, entire length from the Pennsylvania border to I-95 (New Jersey Turnpike)
- I-80, entire length from the Pennsylvania border to I-95 (New Jersey Turnpike)
- I-280, entire length from I-80 to I-95 (New Jersey Turnpike)
- I-287, entire length from NJ Route 440 to the New York State border
- NJ Route 440, from the Outerbridge Crossing to I-287
The restrictions do not include the New Jersey Turnpike, Garden State Parkway or Atlantic City Expressway.READ MORE: Nonessential Procedures On Pause At 40 New York Hospitals After Single-Day COVID Record
The commercial vehicle travel restriction applies to:
- All tractor trailers
- Empty straight CDL-weighted trucks
- Passenger vehicles pulling trailers
- Recreational vehicles
- Motorcycles
Anyone already on roads when the ban starts is asked to pull into a truck stop until road crews can clear the highways.MORE NEWS: Mayor Adams Allows Bill Granting Voting Rights To Noncitizen Residents Of New York City To Become Law
For more details, click here.