NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A bill allowing noncitizen residents to vote in New York City has become law.
The City Council approved the "Our City, Our Vote" bill in December and the 30-day time limit for the mayor to take action against the bill expired at midnight Sunday.
More than 800,000 noncitizens will be able to vote in local elections as soon as next year.
In a statement, Mayor Eric Adams said, "While I initially had some concerns about one aspect of the bill, I had a productive dialogue with my colleagues in government that put those concerns at ease. I believe allowing the legislation to be enacted is by far the best choice, and look forward to bringing millions into the democratic process."
New York is the most populous city in the U.S. to grant voting rights to noncitizens.