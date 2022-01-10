NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A Bronx community is grappling with unimaginable loss after 19 people, including nine children, were killed in a fire Sunday.

Dozens of people were also injured, many of them critically, in what is now considered one of the deadliest fires in the city’s history.

The flames started inside a bedroom at an apartment building on East 181st Street in the Fordham Heights section. Officials said a fireproof door did not close properly when the tenants fled, allowing the smoke to billow out.

As CBS2’s John Dias reports, the monumental loss is still sending shockwaves across the city.

“We’re facing a multitude of crises at one time, and we won’t succeed if we’re not united,” Mayor Eric Adams said from the scene.

Watch: Mayor Adams, FDNY Commissioner Nigro On Deadly Bronx Fire

Flames could be seen shooting through a third floor window, sending thick black smoke to the top of the 19-story apartment.

“On buildings like this, there are no fire escapes, there are interior stairways,” FDNY Commissioner Daniel Nigro said. “So the residents should know where the stairwells are. I think some of them could not escape because of the volume of smoke.”

The FDNY said 19 people were killed, nine of them children.

“It started in a malfunctioning electric space heater. That was the cause of the fire. The fire consumed that, two floors and part of the hallway,” Nigro said. “The door to that apartment, unfortunately, when the residents left, was left open, it did not close by itself.”

The FDNY commissioner said a fire like this can be traumatizing for firefighters. Some looked anguished in their response.

“We’re all about saving lives, and the loss of one life is sad for us, much less 19 lives,” said Nigro.

PHOTOS: Bronx Apartment Fire Kills 19, Including 9 Children

Neighbors said things got out of control quickly. Roughly 200 firefighters responded, and some used ladders to get people to safety.

“From my window trying to look out, I see the flames in my next apartment from me. Very scary,” resident Nikeya Gonzales said.

Gonzalez tried to get out but couldn’t without a firefighter’s help.

“Once you got to the sixth floor, it was pitch black, so you couldn’t see no more,” she said.

The commissioner said the department will release a thorough review of fire safety inside the building, which did have working smoke detectors.

CLICK HERE for help if you or a loved one was impacted