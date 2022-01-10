NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — New York Giants General Manager Dave Gettleman has retired, the team announced Monday.

Gettleman was hired by the Giants prior to the 2018 season.

“It was a privilege to serve as the general manager of the New York Giants the last four years and to have spent so many years of my career with this franchise,” Gettleman said. “We obviously have not has the on-the-field success I expected, and that is disappointing.”

The Giants finished the 2021 season with a 4-13 record, last place in the NFC East.

In Gettleman’s four seasons, the Giants were 19-46. Their best season was 2020, when they finished at 6-10.

Giants co-owners John Mara and Steve Tisch said the search for a new general manager will begin immediately.

“This will be a comprehensive search for our next general manager. We are looking for a person who demonstrates exceptional leadership and communication abilities, somebody who will oversee all aspects of our football operations, including player personnel, college scouting and coaching,” Giants Co-Owner John Mara said.

“It is an understatement to say John and I are disappointed by the lack of success we have had on the field. We are united in our commitment to find a general manager who will provide the direction necessary for us to achieve the on-field performance and results we all expected,” Co-Owner Steve Tisch said.

Gettleman first joined the Giants in 1998 as an assistant to then-pro personnel director Tim Rooney. He was promoted to pro personnel director in 1999 when Rooney retired and held that job for 13 seasons.

Gettleman was general manager of the Carolina Panthers from 2013-2016.