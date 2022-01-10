NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — The NYPD said a man was shot while aboard a subway train in the Bronx on Monday afternoon.
The incident happened at around 3:15 p.m. on a northbound 2 train at the Bronx Park East subway station, CBS2's Leah Mishkin reported.
According to sources, an 18-year-old man had been arguing with two strangers when one of them pulled out a gun and shot the teenager in the abdomen and right arm.
The victim exited the train two stops later and was taken to a hospital in stable condition. He is expected to survive.
“I heard some ‘pow-pows,’ like some gunshots,” one witness said. “I saw some of the boys running up towards the train station to, like, run away from the area. Like I said, it was very quick, very subtle. There wasn’t a lot of commotion. It was fast.”
Police said it's still not clear why the men were arguing, adding two suspects did flee the scene.
The investigation is ongoing.