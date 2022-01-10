Today: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy, breezy and about 10° colder. Highs near 30° with wind chills ranging from 15-20° in the afternoon.
Tonight: Frigid and breezy with temps falling into the teens. Feels like temps will be near 0° with subzero wind chills across our suburbs.
Tomorrow: Sunny, but very cold. Highs only near 20° with feels like temps only in the single digits in the afternoon.
Wednesday: Still cold, just not quite as cold in the afternoon. Highs in the 30s