Bronx FireFDNY Says Electric Space Heater Sparked Blaze That Killed 19, Including 9 Children
CBSN New YorkWatch Now
By CBSNewYork Team
Filed Under:CBS2 Weather Headlines, New York weather

Today: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy, breezy and about 10° colder. Highs near 30° with wind chills ranging from 15-20° in the afternoon.

(Credit: CBS2)

READ MORE: Bronx High-Rise Fire: Resources For Those Impacted & How To Help

Tonight: Frigid and breezy with temps falling into the teens. Feels like temps will be near 0° with subzero wind chills across our suburbs.

(Credit: CBS2)

READ MORE: 'Overwhelmed Right Now:' Red Cross Helping Families Displaced By Deadly Bronx Fire

Tomorrow: Sunny, but very cold. Highs only near 20° with feels like temps only in the single digits in the afternoon.

(Credit: CBS2)

MORE NEWS: FDNY: Electric Space Heater Sparked Bronx Fire That Killed 19, Including 9 Children

Wednesday: Still cold, just not quite as cold in the afternoon. Highs in the 30s

CBSNewYork Team