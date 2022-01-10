Bronx FireMayor Says Death Toll Updated To 17, Including 8 Children, As Investigation Continues
By CBSNewYork Team
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Three New York City subway lines are suspended all week because of COVID-related staffing shortages.

The MTA says the B, W and Z lines are temporarily suspended.

“Like everyone in New York, we’ve been impacted by the ongoing COVID-19 surge,” New York City Transit posted on Twitter. “These routes exclusively serve stations that have at least one other subway line available.”

New York State reported a record number of cases Saturday.

Now, the latest numbers show daily positive cases dropped by 10,000 and hospitalizations fell by nearly 100 patients.

