NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Donations are still coming into help the victims of Sunday’s deadly high-rise fire in the Bronx.

Hours ahead of a vigil to remember the 17 victims, the community organized a supplies drive to uplift devastated families.

“Our mandate as a city, whether we’re elected officials or organizers or just family members, is to stand up and care for those, right now, who are going through crisis,” said Nick Smith, with the public advocate’s office.

Their thoughts and actions comforting traumatized survivors seeking solace at a nearby mosque, among them Tijan Janneh, whose 27-year-old daughter, Sere, died in the fire. His 19-year-old daughter is still fighting for her life at the hospital.

“The doctors told us it’s critical, but it’s 50%. A lot of smoke went into the body. They are trying to find out whether they’re going to make her survive,” he told CBS2’s Christina Fan.

As families continue to grieve, neighbors are trying to help ease the burden.

Support has been so overwhelming across the city, drop-off sites are the city are overflowing with supplies.

The Gambian Youth Organization says in lieu of food or clothing, they are asking for volunteers to help sort through the mountains of items.

“We have so many donations, we don’t even know where to stop and when to stop,” said Jaharai Sillah, with the Gambian Youth Organization.

Bronx leaders announced more financial resources for victims Tuesday, including assistance for flights to bury victims in their home countries.

Urgent work is being done to repair the apartment complex. Those living on floors 17 through 19 are allowed to go home, but for those too traumatized to return, the Bronx borough president made a promise.

“Even if your apartment is deemed safe and you can return physically, if you choose and you want to relocate, we are going to honor that, no question,” Vanessa Gibson said.

The city says the best way to continue helping victims is by donating to the mayor’s fund to advance New York City. For more information, click here.