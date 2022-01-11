NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A married couple who survived the deadly Bronx high-rise fire have filed a lawsuit against the building’s owners and managers claiming they knew of defective conditions in the 19-story building.
Rosa Reyes and Felix Martinez say they suffered serious injuries and are seeking hundreds of millions of dollars in damages.
The lawsuit claims the owners failed to ensure that front doors of the apartments were self-closing and that smoke detectors were function. The couple also says the building owners failed to provide adequate heat.
Investigators say the fire was caused by a space heater.