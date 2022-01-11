NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — In the city’s latest gun violence tragedy, police are still looking for the suspect who shot and killed a 19-year-old Burger King worker during a robbery in East Harlem, even after the worker handed over money.

A memorial is growing outside the restaurant on 116th Street near Lexington Avenue, where cashier Kristal Bayron Nieves was gunned down early Sunday morning.

Her distraught family spoke out Tuesday for the first time since the tragedy, CBS2s Alice Gainer reported.

“Kristal didn’t deserve this. She did not wake up thinking she wouldn’t make it back home. This is hurting our family so much and we just want justice for her already,” cousin Kiara Fuentes said.

Police released images of the robbery that happened just before 1 a.m. on Sunday. They said the suspect entered demanding money. Bayron Nieves was shot in the stomach and died. Two other people were assaulted, but are expected to be okay.

People stopped by the memorial all day Tuesday. Many didn’t even know the victim, but said they felt compelled to pay their respects.

“I just feel bad about it,” one person said.

“I’m a parent also, so any time you lose, whether it’s a loved one or someone who could’ve just as easily been your daughter, it’s very tragic,” Larry Crockett said.

“Hopefully, our new mayor will get these guys to do their jobs, bring these guys to justice,” another man said.

Speaking of the new mayor, late Tuesday afternoon Eric Adams joined the group Stand Against Violence East Harlem and Bayron Nieves’ family outside the Burger King, which remains closed.

“The person who did this must be caught, and those who carry guns in my city, we will find you,” Adams said. “You have an opportunity to go and get the services and be part of the organizations and groups and get your life together. You have an opportunity to not bring violence. But you will not use your condition as an excuse to take the life of a 19-year-old.”

“We will no longer tolerate any acts of violence in our community. We are working diligently to reduce all shootings throughout our city,” said Omar Jackson of Stand Against Violence East Harlem.

New NYPD Commissioner Keechant Sewell appeared with Adams on Tuesday. So far, there have been no arrests in the case. If you have any information, police are asking you to contact them.