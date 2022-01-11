STAMFORD, Conn. (CBSNewYork) — Connecticut continues to report high COVID numbers.
Gov. Ned Lamont says the state had more than 6,700 new cases as of Tuesday with nearly 24% of COVID tests coming back positive.
More than 1,900 patients are in hospitals.
