NEW YORK (CBSNewYork/AP) — The New York Giants on Tuesday fired head coach Joe Judge after two seasons.

As CBS2’s Otis Livingston reports, the Giants met with Judge for the past two days to talk about his future, and he has no future with Big Blue. Judge has been fired.

He’s the third straight Giants head coach to last two seasons or less.

It’s part of a complete overhaul with Big Blue.

Dave Gettleman retired Monday as general manager and now Judge is gone.

The Giants have made the playoffs once since winning the Super Bowl in February 2012. They have gone through four coaches in the past six seasons, starting with Ben McAdoo in 2016, interim coach Steve Spagnuolo, Pat Shurmur in 2018 and Judge who was hired in 2020.

The Giants went 10-23 in the two seasons under Judge and limped home this past season, losing six straight, all by double digits.

Giants co-owner John Mara said in a statement, “I said before the season started that I wanted to feel good about the direction we were headed when we played our last game of the season. Unfortunately, I cannot make that statement, which is why we have made this decision.”

Mara also said they will hire a general manager first and that person will lead the effort to hire a new head coach.

“This will be a comprehensive search for our next general manager,” said Mara upon Gettleman’s retirement. “We are looking for a person who demonstrates exceptional leadership and communication abilities, somebody who will oversee all aspects of our football operations, including player personnel, college scouting and coaching.”

