NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Gov. Kathy Hochul says New York state will provide an additional $230 million in food assistance for residents.
Every person enrolled in SNAP, the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, will get the maximum level of food benefits this month. That's $835 for a family of four.
Families who already receive the maximum will get a $95 stipend.
Outside of the city, New Yorkers should start seeing the extra money posted to their accounts Wednesday.
Residents in the five boroughs will start seeing the additional benefits Saturday.