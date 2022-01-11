Temperature DiveColdest Temperatures In 3 Years Impacting Our Area; Tips To Stay Safe
By CBSNewYork Team
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork)Gov. Kathy Hochul says New York state will provide an additional $230 million in food assistance for residents.

Every person enrolled in SNAP, the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, will get the maximum level of food benefits this month. That’s $835 for a family of four.

Families who already receive the maximum will get a $95 stipend.

Outside of the city, New Yorkers should start seeing the extra money posted to their accounts Wednesday.

Residents in the five boroughs will start seeing the additional benefits Saturday.

