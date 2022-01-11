NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — New York City is bracing for some of the coldest temperatures in three years.

Just think — just a couple years ago on this date in 2020, it was 69 degrees.

If you must go out to work or school Tuesday, bundle up. New York City’s acting commissioner of Emergency Services says cover every inch of your ears, nose, toes and fingers.

Frostbite can set in on exposed skin in minutes, causing it to become red and swollen. Health experts recommend getting in a warm bath and consulting your doctor.

This type of weather also increases the risk of hypothermia. Symptoms include exhaustion, slurred speech and uncontrollable shivering.

City officials also remind people there is an increased risk of fire and carbon monoxide from heating sources like space heaters and fuel burning appliances. Always make sure your smoke and carbon monoxide detectors are working.

Code Blue

When cold temperatures reach freezing or lower, wind chill below 0 degrees, or the area is hit by ice storms, freezing rain or more than 6 inches of snow, New York City triggers a “Code Blue” to make sure anyone in need of assistance has the shelter they need.

According to nyc.gov, the following help is made more available for the homeless:

Shelters: During a Code Blue, homeless adults can access any shelter location for single individuals.

Beds are available system-wide to accommodate anyone brought in by outreach teams or walk-ins. Drop-in centers: All drop-in centers are open 24 hours a day when Code Blue procedures are in effect, taking in as many as people as possible for the duration of inclement weather. Drop-in staff also can make arrangements for homeless individuals at other citywide facilities. Safe havens and stabilization beds: Chronically homeless individuals may be transported to these low-threshold housing options, where they may go directly from the street to a bed. New Yorkers should call 911 if they see someone in need of medical assistance, and 311 to have a HOME-STAT outreach team engage a homeless individual about going to a shelter and receiving homelessness services.



A code blue is in effect, meaning shelters are available to anyone who needs a warm place to go. Also remember to check on your neighbors, especially the elderly, and make sure they are safe too.

CBS2’s Natalie Duddridge spoke with one man out for an early morning run in shorts.

“You just have to run faster, that’s all,” he said, adding it takes about 10 minutes to warm up. “I do a loop. Today, seven miles.”

“Wear gloves, wear a hat, wear lots of socks,” another person added.

Duddridge also asked a Verizon worker how many layers she had on.

“Seven, and two more in the truck,” she replied. “I’m not even playing. Three more underneath that, and two jackets… It’s horrible.”

One last reminder: Don’t leave your pets outside for extended periods of time.