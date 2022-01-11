NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Some students in Brooklyn are helping food pantries in their community.
Eighth grade students at Saint Saviour Catholic Academy in Park Slope helped load all the food they collected into a car.
The students are part of the school's Diversity, Inclusion and Social Justice Committee.
About 25 milk crates and large bags full of nonperishable food items were collected.
"It was really nice to see it all happening, knowing that we get to help our community and bring it all together and help those who aren't as fortunate as everyone else," student Ines McCoy said.
Usually, they donate to one food pantry, but this year, as food insecurity is greater due to the pandemic, they chose to send goods to four pantries across Brooklyn.