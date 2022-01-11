NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Police are searching for a man they say made anti-Mexican remarks before punching a 14-year-old in the face on the subway.
It happened around 7:15 a.m. Monday on board a northbound 4 train heading to the Atlantic Avenue subway station in Brooklyn.READ MORE: Medical Helicopter Crashes In Pennsylvania With 4 People, Including Infant, On Board
Police said the victim was on the train with two family members when the suspect sat down beside them.READ MORE: Vigils Planned For Victims Of Bronx High-Rise Fire, As FDNY Investigation Focuses On Self-Closing Doors
He allegedly made anti-Mexican statements before punching the boy.
The victim suffered a small cut to his nose, and the suspect took off in an unknown direction.MORE NEWS: New Yorkers Brave Some Of The Coldest Temperatures In Years; Tips To Stay Safe
Anyone with information about the attacker is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.