WHITE PLAINS, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — Westchester County is reopening its mass vaccination site, as COVID cases continue to surge.
Starting Wednesday, the County Center will offer 250 shots a day for kids. Adults can also sign up for booster shots by appointment.READ MORE: Hochul Urges Families To Get Kids Vaccinated As More Children Hospitalized With COVID
“We have had an explosion, a literal explosion, in the number of people that are infected,” County Executive George Latimer said Tuesday. “We believe that encouraging people to get boosted is now the most important task of vaccination for adults.”
The Westchester County Department of Health is running the vaccination and booster clinic.READ MORE: COVID FAQ: How Long Does Immunity From Booster Shot Last? What's Driving Omicron Spike?
Boosters for adults will be offered from 1 to 4 p.m. Wednesday and 1 to 6 p.m. Friday.
Pediatric shots will be available from 3 to 6:30 p.m. Thursday and 2:30 to 6 p.m. Friday.
CLICK HERE to make an appointment and for more information.MORE NEWS: Pfizer Says Its Vaccine Targeting Omicron Will Be Ready In March
COVID VACCINE
- New York State book online here or call 1-833-NYS-4-VAX
- New York City book online here or call 877-VAX-4NYC
- Track NYC vaccinations by zip code
- Nassau County more info here
- Suffolk County more info here
- Westchester County more info here
- New Jersey book online here or call 1-855-568-0545
- Connecticut book online here