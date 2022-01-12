NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A prisoner is on the run after escaping from a Brooklyn hospital Wednesday morning.
The NYPD says they arrested 21-year-old Akeem Williams around 8:30 a.m. for a robbery.
Officers took Williams to Brookdale Hospital in the Brownsville section after he began complaining of chest pains.
🚨WANTED-ESCAPED PRISONER: 1/12/22, 8:03AM, Brookdale Hosp ER @NYPD67PCT Brooklyn. AKEEM WILLIAMS: arrested for robbery, then fled police custody from the hospital in handcuffs. Any info call 800-577-TIPS or anonymously DM our website https://t.co/O16qWNd4vZ. Reward up to $3,500 pic.twitter.com/id2um8tNQ9
— NYPD Crime Stoppers (@NYPDTips) January 13, 2022
Police say Williams was cuffed behind his back, but he somehow managed to bring his hands forward and escape the emergency room.
Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). Tips can also be submitted through the Crime Stoppers website at crimestoppers.nypdonline.org.