By CBSNewYork Team
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A prisoner is on the run after escaping from a Brooklyn hospital Wednesday morning.

The NYPD says they arrested 21-year-old Akeem Williams around 8:30 a.m. for a robbery.

Officers took Williams to Brookdale Hospital in the Brownsville section after he began complaining of chest pains.

Police say Williams was cuffed behind his back, but he somehow managed to bring his hands forward and escape the emergency room.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). Tips can also be submitted through the Crime Stoppers website at crimestoppers.nypdonline.org.

