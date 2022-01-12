CLIFTON, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — A driver lost control on the Garden State Parkway and crashed through a fence and into a home in Clifton.
It happened just after 11:30 a.m. Wednesday.READ MORE: Police Searching For Robbery Suspect Who Escaped Custody At Brooklyn Hospital
One homeowner whose fence was damaged in the crash tells CBS2 he believes speed was a factor.READ MORE: Shots Fired On MTA Bus In The Bronx
“I’ve been in this house 48 years. I’ve seen cars come up off the parkway twice. This is the first time that one of them has come through the fence,” he said. “So yeah, it’s a little nuts. She must have been moving.”
He says the female driver was able to get out of the car on her own and was taken to a hospital.MORE NEWS: Carjacking In Midtown Leaves 1 Officer Injured, Police Still Searching For Suspect
Investigators say the driver is 84 years old. They’re looking into the cause of the crash.