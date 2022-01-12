NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A violent carjacking left an officer injured in Midtown on Wednesday.
Police are looking for a suspect accused of trying to make a getaway in a stolen vehicle.
Authorities say it all started just before 4:30 p.m. near 54th and Broadway.
The driver was going the wrong way when they crashed into a flower bed feet away from a crosswalk.
Video shows a person who appears to be a police officer attempting to stop the driver, who sped off, ramming a car into an SUV parked on the side of the street.
CBS2’s Cory James spoke with a man whose car was hit by the suspect while he was waiting for the light to turn green.
“The police coming, ‘Put your hands up, put your hands up.’ The bad guy goes inside the Audi car,” Ignacio Rousseiux said. “The guy turn around the car, he hit me, and vroooom, hit me in my car.”
Rousseiux was not hurt.
Police say one officer suffered minor injuries.
A detailed description of the suspect has not been released, but we’re told that person took off running in the Columbus Circle subway station.