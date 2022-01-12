NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — The Metropolitan Transportation Authority is about to get a $6 billion infusion from Washington, in a one lump sum payment.
Sen. Chuck Schumer said Wednesday the grant from the Federal Transit Administration is the largest in its history, adding with the money the city’s subway system is saved.
“It allows the MTA to continue on their capital plan, which means money for signals so desperately needed to make the trains run on time, and a continuation of the Second Avenue Subway and many other issues,” Schumer said.
Schumer said the money will also be used to help the Long Island Rail Road and Metro North recover from losses during the pandemic.