NEW CANAAN, Conn. (CBSNewYork) — Days after a teenager was killed during an ice hockey game in Connecticut, thousands of people are calling for changes to the sport.
More than 56,000 people have signed a Change.org petition that supports making neck guards mandatory for U.S. hockey.
Last Thursday, 16-year-old Teddy Balkind fell to the ice in Greenwich, then was cut on the neck by another player's skate.
He died at the hospital.
