NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Andrew Cuomo‘s lawyer says the Attorney General has finally released some of the previously requested evidence from her investigation on the former governor.
Attorney Rita Glavin says the new evidence proves that Attorney General Letitia James‘ report was flawed and disregarded evidence that undermined the conclusions and the allegations that were made.READ MORE: Forcible Touching Charge Dismissed Against Former Gov. Andrew Cuomo
The new evidence includes witness accounts.
Last week, a judge dropped the groping charges brought against Cuomo by a former aide.
TIMELINE: New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo Resigns In Wake Of Sexual Harassment, Nursing Home Scandals
“The report is precisely what it was meant to be, which was one-sided so that the Attorney General could clear the way to run Governor Cuomo out of office and then announce weeks later that she would be running for his job,” Glavin said.MORE NEWS: Albany DA Drops Criminal Charge Against Andrew Cuomo For Allegedly Groping Brittany Commisso
The Attorney General’s office released the following statement in response:
“Another day, another attempt by the former governor to attack the brave women who called out his abuse. Thousands of pages of transcripts, exhibits, videos, and other evidence have already been publicly released, but these lies continue in an effort to mask the truth: Andrew Cuomo sexually harassed multiple women. There is a mountain of evidence to support these findings, which were corroborated by the Assembly’s report and deemed credible by multiple DAs. New Yorkers are tired of these excuses.”