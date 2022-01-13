NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Andrew Cuomo‘s lawyer says the Attorney General has finally released some of the previously requested evidence from her investigation on the former governor.

Attorney Rita Glavin says the new evidence proves that Attorney General Letitia James‘ report was flawed and disregarded evidence that undermined the conclusions and the allegations that were made.

The new evidence includes witness accounts.

Last week, a judge dropped the groping charges brought against Cuomo by a former aide.

“The report is precisely what it was meant to be, which was one-sided so that the Attorney General could clear the way to run Governor Cuomo out of office and then announce weeks later that she would be running for his job,” Glavin said.

The Attorney General’s office released the following statement in response: