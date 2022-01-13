NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Two people have been arrested after a wild crash in Brooklyn.
It happened near the Belt Parkway and Cropsey Avenue in Bath Beach around 5 p.m. Thursday.
Police say a driver in a BMW swerved into oncoming traffic and then hit another car. It appears both vehicles wound up on the sidewalk.
One person in the other car was taken to a hospital.
An NYPD officer saw the crash and the two men from the BMW, who fled.
Both suspects are now in custody.