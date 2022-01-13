NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Police are searching for the suspects behind a brutal assault caught on video in the Bronx.
It happened early Sunday morning on East 198th Street between Briggs and Valentine avenues in the Jerome Park section.READ MORE: Bronx High-Rise Fire: All 17 Victims Identified, Youngest Was Just 2 Years Old
Surveillance video shows two men kicking and punching the 28-year-old woman on the ground, after police say one of the suspects stabbed her multiple times.READ MORE: Utah Police Officers Who Questioned Gabby Petito And Brian Laundrie Should Be Put On Probation, Report Finds
The victim was hospitalized in stable condition.MORE NEWS: 10th Annual Black Comic Book Festival Kicks Off Thursday
Anyone with information about her attackers is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.