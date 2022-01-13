PATERSON, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — New Jersey’s third largest city celebrated a milestone on Thursday, announcing it has achieved a 100% vaccination rate among adults 18 and older.
To help with vaccine hesitancy in Paterson, Mayor Andre Sayegh deployed what he called an "army of influencers," including the president of the Dominican Parade, deputy mayors, athletes and the rector of the Cathedral of St. John the Baptist.
The mayor said he believes the mobile units helped make a difference.
"We started vaccinating on Dec. 28, 2020 and almost over a year later we haven't stopped," Sayegh said. "For those hard to reach residents, we made sure that we made the vaccine as accessible as possible to anyone."
The mayor said the mobile unit was deployed throughout the city six days a week.